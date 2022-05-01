Minot Police investigating scope of early-morning alert on train derailment

MINOT, N.D. – If you received one ore more text alerts early Sunday morning regarding the train derailment between Burlington and Des Lacs, you were not alone.

Many Minot residents took to social media, asking questions as to why they received the alert, if they were in danger, and where they needed to evacuate.

Minot Police released the following statement Sunday evening on social media, regarding the matter:

“Early this morning a reverse 9-1-1 notification was sent out regarding the train derailment near Burlington. The notification was intended to be sent to those in a specific geographical location near the area of the derailment. We are currently investigating why the alert unnecessarily went to those outside of the area, including to some residents within Minot. We apologize for any confusion and will update when we are able to identify the cause of the issue.”

No hazardous materials leaked in the derailment, and any train cars carrying potentially hazardous materials were transported out of the area following the incident.

