Minot Police investigating scope of early-morning alert on train derailment

At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a derailment near Burlington early Sunday morning, according to the Burlington Fire Chief.(Burlington Police Department)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – If you received one ore more text alerts early Sunday morning regarding the train derailment between Burlington and Des Lacs, you were not alone.

Many Minot residents took to social media, asking questions as to why they received the alert, if they were in danger, and where they needed to evacuate.

Minot Police released the following statement Sunday evening on social media, regarding the matter:

“Early this morning a reverse 9-1-1 notification was sent out regarding the train derailment near Burlington. The notification was intended to be sent to those in a specific geographical location near the area of the derailment. We are currently investigating why the alert unnecessarily went to those outside of the area, including to some residents within Minot. We apologize for any confusion and will update when we are able to identify the cause of the issue.”

No hazardous materials leaked in the derailment, and any train cars carrying potentially hazardous materials were transported out of the area following the incident.

Your News Leader will be following up with local authorities on the notification process.

