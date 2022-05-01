Advertisement

Minot parking ramps to resume ‘pay-to-park’ Monday

Minot parking structures update
Minot parking structures update(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s two downtown parking structures will return to normal “pay-to-park” operations this Monday, after being open for free parking following the recent snow storms we’ve been experiencing.

The city council voted April 18 to allow free usage until the end of the month. It was a way to encourage residents to get their vehicles off the roads, to allow crews to clear snow off the roadways.

Normal operations resume the morning of May 2.

Anyone who does not have a valid parking pass should remove their vehicles to avoid being trapped when the gate arms are lowered Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
Train derails, ignites near Burlington
The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.
Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signs with Denver Broncos
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Charles Bearstail
Search continues for man missing in New Town area
Luke Little
Former UMary and Century wide receiver Luke Little invited to Chicago Bears rookie camp

Latest News

Spring clean-up week
Clean-up week starts on May 2nd for Bismarck and Mandan
Organ donation
Doctors say organ donors needed in North Dakota
Amtrak
Amtrak routes impacted by BNSF derailment
Police chase
Two injured, one seriously after a multi-county police chase