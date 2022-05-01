Minot parking ramps to resume ‘pay-to-park’ Monday

MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s two downtown parking structures will return to normal “pay-to-park” operations this Monday, after being open for free parking following the recent snow storms we’ve been experiencing.

The city council voted April 18 to allow free usage until the end of the month. It was a way to encourage residents to get their vehicles off the roads, to allow crews to clear snow off the roadways.

Normal operations resume the morning of May 2.

Anyone who does not have a valid parking pass should remove their vehicles to avoid being trapped when the gate arms are lowered Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.