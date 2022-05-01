MDU Lineman discusses cleanup efforts from historic storm

ZAHL, N.D. (KUMV) - Thousands in northwestern North Dakota have now experienced a week without power as crews continue efforts to restore it.

Ryan Nagel has cleaned his share of storms for MDU, but this one may be his worst.

“I think it is the worst that MDU has ever seen,” said Nagel.

Nagel has been working nonstop since last Sunday, working in parts in central North Dakota before getting the call to Williams and Divide Counties. Stationed in Bismarck, he and crews from other states were called in to restore the power.

“There’s a crew from Sheridan, a couple crews from Montana, and a crew from South Dakota,” said Nagel.

From sunup to sundown, he and hundreds of linemen are working to replace poles and restore transmission lines. The extent of the damage is almost unimaginable.

“It’s bad. The poles we come up to we have to change out. They’re just destroyed,” said Nagel.

While it may be a while for some in rural parts to get power restored, Nagel wants to assure everyone that they are doing as much as they can.

“Give us time, we’re working hard and trying but it’s a mess, so it’s going to take time to put it back together,” said Nagel.

Nagle said power will come in time, but even when that is completed, there will still be a lot of work left on cleaning up the thousands of downed power poles, some completely snapped by the recent blizzard.

Utility officials say it will take weeks, if not months to completely replace those poles.

