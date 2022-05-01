Great American Bike Race returns to in-person relays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since 2020, the Great American Bike Race has been virtual due to COVID-19. On Saturday, the races were back and better than ever.

With the relay being in-person, the community was able to support the families helped by GABR once again.

“The kids we support come out. For them it’s a lot like Christmas, it’s the one day where they get to be our stars, our GABR stars, and so we couldn’t be more thrilled to be back,” said executive director of Sanford Health Foundation Sara Haugen.

The funds raised from the event help cover the GABR stars’ costs not covered by insurance. From therapy to home modification, the goal is to help make every challenge a little easier.

“It’s expensive to have a child with cerebral palsy, the things that are included that we don’t even think about every day,” said Giving Grinch team member Susie White.

More than fifty teams participated in the race, some raising thousands of dollars.

According to its website, GABR has raised more than $305,000. There is still time to donate at gabr.sanfordhealth.org.

