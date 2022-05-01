Advertisement

Great American Bike Race returns to in-person relays

Great American Bike Race 2022
Great American Bike Race 2022(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since 2020, the Great American Bike Race has been virtual due to COVID-19. On Saturday, the races were back and better than ever.

With the relay being in-person, the community was able to support the families helped by GABR once again.

“The kids we support come out. For them it’s a lot like Christmas, it’s the one day where they get to be our stars, our GABR stars, and so we couldn’t be more thrilled to be back,” said executive director of Sanford Health Foundation Sara Haugen.

The funds raised from the event help cover the GABR stars’ costs not covered by insurance. From therapy to home modification, the goal is to help make every challenge a little easier.

“It’s expensive to have a child with cerebral palsy, the things that are included that we don’t even think about every day,” said Giving Grinch team member Susie White.

More than fifty teams participated in the race, some raising thousands of dollars.

According to its website, GABR has raised more than $305,000. There is still time to donate at gabr.sanfordhealth.org.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Brandon Schweitzer
ND Highway Patrol aircraft used in high speed chase, Bismarck man arrested
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel
Robert Knutson is opening his photo gallery for a special sale Saturday.
Bismarck photographer selling photos to raise money for Ukraine
Bismarck Incident
Suspect arrested for pointing what appeared to be a real gun at Bismarck Police

Latest News

Livestock sellers
Avian flu impacts livestock sellers
Brayden Thomas
NDSU and BHS graduate Brayden Thomas signs with Los Angeles Rams
The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.
Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signs with Denver Broncos
E-15 gas
8 Midwest states, including North Dakota, seek permanent waiver to sell E15 gas