Former UMary and Century wide receiver Luke Little invited to Chicago Bears rookie camp

Luke Little
Luke Little(UMary Athletics)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - University of Mary wide receiver Luke Little is signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He attended Bismarck’s Century High School before attending UMary.

Little was part of UMary’s record-breaking trio last fall. He caught 82 passes for 1,282 yards and led the nation with 20 touchdown catches.

He is the first Marauder to be invited to an NFL Training Camp since John Oyloe in 2014. Little looks to become the first Marauder to ever sign to an NFL 53-man roster.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

