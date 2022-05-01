Advertisement

Doctors say organ donors needed in North Dakota

By Erika Craven
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For most, the pandemic was a time of increased stress, anxiety, and isolation. During that time while many medical resources were directed toward the coronavirus, some people faced additional stress as they visited the hospital for ailments unrelated to COVID.

For those waiting for life-saving transplants, COVID-19 meant fewer donors, strained resources, and unknowns. A recent study published by Lancet Public Health estimates that drops in organ donations in the first wave of the pandemic resulted in approximately 48,000 years of patient life lost around the world.

“Our numbers went down a little bit during the pandemic, because we chose to hold off because we didn’t know how they were going to be. Transplant patients are very fragile patients,” said Dr. Nadim Koleilat, director of the transplant program at Sanford.

Dr. Koleilat says the numbers of donors in North Dakota are presently steady, but donors are much in need. He adds that even if you select the organ donation option on your driver’s license, medical professionals will also ask relatives to make sure organ donation is the wish of the person.

