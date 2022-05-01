Advertisement

Clean-up week starts on May 2nd for Bismarck and Mandan

By Joel Crane
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This upcoming week is clean-up week in Bismarck and Mandan.

In both cities, residents can place appliances, mattresses, electronics, furniture, and other items on the boulevard by 6 a.m. of their regularly scheduled garbage day.

The Bismarck landfill will also offer free disposal throughout the week. The only requirement is for residents to display their Water Utility Bill from the city. The Mandan landfill will also accept items from Mandan residents, but will charge for some items, such as tires.

For more information about Bismarck’s clean-up week, visit https://bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week.

For more information about Mandan’s clean-up week, visit https://cityofmandan.com/cleanup.

