BREAKING: Train derails, ignites near Burlington

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a derailment near Burlington early Sunday morning, according to the Burlington Fire Chief.

Karter Lassman said the incident occurred near County Road 10, between 107th and 128th Avenues, on top of the speedway hill area.

Lassman said that all the cars that derailed were box cars. He said at least seven of the cars that are burning were hauling paper products, and one may be carrying tater tots.

The incident prompted an evacuation alert to be sent out to the surrounding areas, including parts of Minot, though the alert was canceled soon after. Lassman said there was one hazardous car on the train, but it was moved out of the area following the incident.

Lassman said that, as of 8 a.m., a couple of residences near the incident may still be evacuated as a precaution.

Lassman said that crews are having to figure out how to respond to the cars, as it’s difficult to get vehicles near due to wet fields, and the cars are below an embankment.

Burlington, Minot Rural, and a crew from Minot Air Force Base are responding.

Lassman asked the public to avoid the area and allow firefighting crews to attend to the scene.

Lassman said there are no injuries at this time.

Your News Leader is reaching out to BNSF for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with Your News Leader for updates.

