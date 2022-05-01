Avian flu impacts livestock sellers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sellers from across the Dakotas are continuing to get ready for the Spring season, auctioning traditional livestock along with llamas, goats, or sheep.

At the Flickertail Alternative Livestock, after the recent spread of avian flu, the selling of poultry is temporarily banned, impacting a portion of the marketplace. Yet, the price of beef and milk continues to raise leaving more hope for profits for ranchers.

“In the past, the birds have been pretty substantial, so not having the birds this time has impacted us in terms of actual numbers coming in or out,” said organizer Nikki Bushaw.

Flickertail Alternative Livestock plans on having another sale in the fall. More information will be available on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.