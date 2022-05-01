Advertisement

Amtrak routes impacted by BNSF derailment

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO I.L. - Empire Builder routes that departed Saturday will not service between Minot and Shelby, Montana, due to the early-Sunday-morning BNSF derailment between Burlington and Des Lacs.

Amtrak routes impacted are the 7/27 route that departed Chicago, and the 8/28 route that departed Seattle.

Travelers with questions about routes should call 1-800-872-7245.

