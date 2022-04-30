Advertisement

UND’s Matt Waletzko selected with 155th pick in NFL Draft

Matt Waletzko
Matt Waletzko(Courtesy: UND Athletics)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KFYR) - North Dakota Football’s Matt Waletzko is the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys family, the Cowboys picking him 155th overall in the 5th round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Waletzko is the first Fighting Hawk to be drafted to the NFL since 2006 (Chris Kuper, Denver Broncos). The 6′7″ OT has been a mainstay on the Fighting Hawk offensive line since 2018, helping UND win the 2020 MVFC regular season title.

He is only the fourth Fighting Hawk to be drafted into the NFL since 1990, and 24th to be drafted out of the program overall.

