Search continues for man missing in New Town area

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Authorities on the Fort Berthold Reservation are releasing more details about their search for a New Town man not seen since Sunday.

Various agencies are searching for 64-year-old Charles Hines Bearstail.

Investigators said Bearstail, who had a habit of engaging in outdoor activities, such as kayaking, may have gone out on to Lake Sakakawea with a green kayak Sunday afternoon or evening.

They said a kayak matching the description of the one Bearstail is known to use was found on the east lakeshore of Lake Sakakawea Tuesday, roughly a mile south of the Four Bears Bridge. An aluminum double paddle oar was found on the west lakeshore of Four Bears Point the next day.

Bearstail’s Chevy Silverado was found at the Four Bears Park Point Wednesday.

As of Friday, investigators said that various agencies have searched 165 square miles by land, air, and water. They said search efforts will be scaled back this weekend due to safety concerns by inclement weather.

They said water searches will continue through the weekend if conditions permit.

Bearstail is described as 5′10″, 190 lbs., with a slender build, brown eyes, and short silver hair.

Investigators said his cell phone was last in use around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement said they requested a Silver Alert be sent out April 27, but said that State Radio denied the request due to Bearstail not meeting Silver Alert criteria.

Earlier this week, Your News Leader reached out to ND Response regarding if a Silver Alert would be sent out, and the agency released information that can be found here on the criteria for such an alert.

Anyone with information on Bearstail’s whereabouts is urged to contact BIA Special Agent Heather Baker at 701-627-3617, or 701-550-5646.

