Advertisement

Search continues for man missing in New Town area

Charles Bearstail
Charles Bearstail(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Authorities on the Fort Berthold Reservation are releasing more details about their search for a New Town man not seen since Sunday.

Various agencies are searching for 64-year-old Charles Hines Bearstail.

Investigators said Bearstail, who had a habit of engaging in outdoor activities, such as kayaking, may have gone out on to Lake Sakakawea with a green kayak Sunday afternoon or evening.

They said a kayak matching the description of the one Bearstail is known to use was found on the east lakeshore of Lake Sakakawea Tuesday, roughly a mile south of the Four Bears Bridge. An aluminum double paddle oar was found on the west lakeshore of Four Bears Point the next day.

Bearstail’s Chevy Silverado was found at the Four Bears Park Point Wednesday.

As of Friday, investigators said that various agencies have searched 165 square miles by land, air, and water. They said search efforts will be scaled back this weekend due to safety concerns by inclement weather.

They said water searches will continue through the weekend if conditions permit.

Bearstail is described as 5′10″, 190 lbs., with a slender build, brown eyes, and short silver hair.

Investigators said his cell phone was last in use around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement said they requested a Silver Alert be sent out April 27, but said that State Radio denied the request due to Bearstail not meeting Silver Alert criteria.

Earlier this week, Your News Leader reached out to ND Response regarding if a Silver Alert would be sent out, and the agency released information that can be found here on the criteria for such an alert.

Anyone with information on Bearstail’s whereabouts is urged to contact BIA Special Agent Heather Baker at 701-627-3617, or 701-550-5646.

Related content:

Police searching for missing New Town man

Search continues in New Town area for Charles Bearstail

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Schweitzer
ND Highway Patrol aircraft used in high speed chase, Bismarck man arrested
Bismarck Incident
Suspect arrested for pointing what appeared to be a real gun at Bismarck Police
State prosecutors charged 24-year-old Heather Hoffman with AA-felony murder, in the shooting...
A ‘heinous slaying’: suspect in Minot fatal shooting held on $500K bond
Blizzard Wedding
Love conquers all: Minot couple gets married despite historic blizzard
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say

Latest News

Roughly $100 million in royalties and payments due to drilling efforts could be in play,...
State fires back in dispute with tribe over mineral rights
Max ranchers deal with aftermath of April’s severe weather
In his time at NDSU, Watson was a 3x all-conference selection, helping the Bison win national...
NDSU’s Christian Watson selected 34th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft
Gov. Burgum proclaims ‘World Wish Day’ in North Dakota, honors Make-A-Wish Foundation