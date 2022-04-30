NDSU and BHS graduate Brayden Thomas signs with Los Angeles Rams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former North Dakota State Bison and Bismarck High Demon Brayden Thomas is signing with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent.

Thomas was not selected in this year’s NFL Draft, but was contacted by the Rams soon after the draft was over.

The All-MVFC selection and All-American was part of four national championships with the Bison.

Thomas attended Bismarck High from 2012-2016, and was a two-time all-state selection.

