Advertisement

Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signs with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.
The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.(none)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Sebastian Gutierrez will be the third Minot State football player to sign with an NFL team in school history.

The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.

“It’s a feeling that you can’t beat. It’s a sense of accomplishment, but the work’s not done. I still have a lot more to do,” Gutierrez said.

Minot State recruited Gutierrez as a wide receiver, but he played at tight end for his first two seasons. After his sophomore year, Gutierrez transitioned to left tackle.

“Thank you to everybody. Everybody here from Minot that supported me. It goes beyond coaches and teammates, all the faculty and staff that always believed in me and supported me,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez played in 42 games in four seasons in Minot.

Terry Falcon was the most recent Beaver to sign with an NFL team. Falcon was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1978 and played 31 games as an offensive lineman.

“It means a lot to me. I just want to do my best and represent Minot, and also my hometown as best as I can,” Gutierrez said.

The next challenge for the lineman is to make the Broncos roster in the fall.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Brandon Schweitzer
ND Highway Patrol aircraft used in high speed chase, Bismarck man arrested
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel
Robert Knutson is opening his photo gallery for a special sale Saturday.
Bismarck photographer selling photos to raise money for Ukraine
Bismarck Incident
Suspect arrested for pointing what appeared to be a real gun at Bismarck Police

Latest News

E-15 gas
8 Midwest states, including North Dakota, seek permanent waiver to sell E15 gas
Matt Waletzko
UND’s Matt Waletzko selected with 155th pick in NFL Draft
Cordell Volson
Cordell Volson drafted in 4th round of 2022 NFL Draft
power lines underground
After storm, some are asking: why aren’t all powerlines below ground?