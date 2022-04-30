Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signs with Denver Broncos

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Sebastian Gutierrez will be the third Minot State football player to sign with an NFL team in school history.

The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.

“It’s a feeling that you can’t beat. It’s a sense of accomplishment, but the work’s not done. I still have a lot more to do,” Gutierrez said.

Minot State recruited Gutierrez as a wide receiver, but he played at tight end for his first two seasons. After his sophomore year, Gutierrez transitioned to left tackle.

“Thank you to everybody. Everybody here from Minot that supported me. It goes beyond coaches and teammates, all the faculty and staff that always believed in me and supported me,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez played in 42 games in four seasons in Minot.

Terry Falcon was the most recent Beaver to sign with an NFL team. Falcon was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1978 and played 31 games as an offensive lineman.

“It means a lot to me. I just want to do my best and represent Minot, and also my hometown as best as I can,” Gutierrez said.

The next challenge for the lineman is to make the Broncos roster in the fall.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.