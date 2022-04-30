Cordell Volson drafted in 4th round of 2022 NFL Draft

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson was drafted 136th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Volson, a 6′7″ offensive tackle from Balfour, North Dakota, was an integral part of NDSU’s success over the past several years.

He played five seasons for the Bison, appearing in 65 games in his career.

Volson joins WR Christian Watson (34th overall, Green Bay Packers) as the other NDSU product to be picked in this year’s draft. He is the 42nd Bison to ever be drafted into the NFL.

