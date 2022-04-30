Advertisement

25th annual Minot FFA Alumni auction this weekend

Minot FFA Alumni Auction
Minot FFA Alumni Auction(Minot FFA Alumni Association)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - You have a chance Saturday to support members of Minot’s FFA.

The Minot FFA Alumni Association is hosting its 25th annual auction.

You’ll get to bid on items from shop and lawn equipment, to furniture, sporting goods, and more.

Proceeds from the auction support career development and other opportunities for Minot’s FFA members.

The auction kicks off at 10 a.m. in the theatre room of the All Seasons Arena on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

