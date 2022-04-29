Utilities in Divide County making progress as extent of damage grows

CROSBY, N.D. - It has been more than six days since many people lost power in Northwest North Dakota. On Friday, a majority of people have that power restored, but some in the rural parts of Divide and Williams Counties are still waiting.

Students at Divide County High School were back in class Friday after those inside the town of Crosby got the power back about 24 hours ago. They said they’re excited to have the lights on and a return to normalcy.

“This week has just been boring. Noone else really had power in town either so you couldn’t go someplace else to hang out,” said Megan Hay, senior at Divide County High School.

While most of the larger towns and cities that lost their power from blizzard have it back, those outside of city limits are still relying on generators.

“I still don’t have power at my house, and I don’t know how long it will be before we get it back,” said Hannah Burtman, a senior who lives southwest of Crosby.

More than 20,000 customers lost their power last Sunday. Today, that number is now down to about 8,000. The good news is that timelines for rural areas continues to be expedited. Officials with MDU say the town of Ambrose could see power by Monday after predicting it would take multiple weeks. General Manager for Burke-Divide Electric Jerry King says additional crews will be here next week.

“We’re hoping by Wednesday we’ll have 110 to 130 guys up here working to get the power restored. We have 4,300 meters and we still have about 1,200 off,” said King.

While officials are hoping to have power back as soon as possible, crews will have to remain out afterwards to continue cleaning up the thousands of poles destroyed by the storm. It could take weeks, if not months, to complete.

The worst of the damage lies in the area south and west of Crosby, and north of Williston.

