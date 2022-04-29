Advertisement

Utilities in Divide County making progress as extent of damage grows

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSBY, N.D. - It has been more than six days since many people lost power in Northwest North Dakota. On Friday, a majority of people have that power restored, but some in the rural parts of Divide and Williams Counties are still waiting.

Students at Divide County High School were back in class Friday after those inside the town of Crosby got the power back about 24 hours ago. They said they’re excited to have the lights on and a return to normalcy.

“This week has just been boring. Noone else really had power in town either so you couldn’t go someplace else to hang out,” said Megan Hay, senior at Divide County High School.

While most of the larger towns and cities that lost their power from blizzard have it back, those outside of city limits are still relying on generators.

“I still don’t have power at my house, and I don’t know how long it will be before we get it back,” said Hannah Burtman, a senior who lives southwest of Crosby.

More than 20,000 customers lost their power last Sunday. Today, that number is now down to about 8,000. The good news is that timelines for rural areas continues to be expedited. Officials with MDU say the town of Ambrose could see power by Monday after predicting it would take multiple weeks. General Manager for Burke-Divide Electric Jerry King says additional crews will be here next week.

“We’re hoping by Wednesday we’ll have 110 to 130 guys up here working to get the power restored. We have 4,300 meters and we still have about 1,200 off,” said King.

While officials are hoping to have power back as soon as possible, crews will have to remain out afterwards to continue cleaning up the thousands of poles destroyed by the storm. It could take weeks, if not months, to complete.

The worst of the damage lies in the area south and west of Crosby, and north of Williston.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Schweitzer
ND Highway Patrol aircraft used in high speed chase, Bismarck man arrested
Bismarck Incident
Suspect arrested for pointing what appeared to be a real gun at Bismarck Police
State prosecutors charged 24-year-old Heather Hoffman with AA-felony murder, in the shooting...
A ‘heinous slaying’: suspect in Minot fatal shooting held on $500K bond
Blizzard Wedding
Love conquers all: Minot couple gets married despite historic blizzard
Sebastian Gutierrez
Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez hopes to be first Beaver drafted in 45 years

Latest News

Robert Knutson is opening his photo gallery for a special sale Saturday.
Bismarck photographer selling photos to raise money for Ukraine
Pediatric Transplant Week
Pediatric Transplant Week
On SepT. 7, 2020, the Ferderer family received a long-awaited call. That call was life changing...
Mandan family shares story of baby’s successful and challenging heart transplant
10PM Sportscast 4/28/2022
10PM Sportscast 4/28/2022