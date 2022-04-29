Advertisement

Traffic on closed roads causes trouble for emergency vehicles

(kfyr)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - EMS drivers proved their bravery while responding to calls during the blizzards over the last two weeks.

McKenzie County Emergency Management Director Karoline Jappe responded to a call during last weekend’s blizzard and thought the only battle she’d have was with the weather. As she was driving on a closed road, on the way to an emergency call,  she was surprised with oncoming traffic on a road with only a single lane plowed.

“And all the sudden I see two trucks coming towards me, and I’m like ‘This isn’t good.’ So, as I got them stopped, and we had to finagle our way around each other, I said “here’s the scenario guys, I have an ambulance coming right now, there’s no reason for you to be on these roads,” said Jappe.

She then stopped and spent the next three hours outside of her vehicle redirecting traffic, explaining to the drivers what they were in for.

“I’m not law enforcement, you can take your chances, if you’d like but, you’ve got to think about other people. You don’t want to be part of the problem either,” said Jappe.

She said in those three hours she spoke to about 100 people, explaining that a power line was down, and the roads would get much worse. She said most turned around, but some insisted on continuing further.

Jappe also urged everyone to download the free ND Roads app which is frequently updated with road conditions.

