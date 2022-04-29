‘Seen the impact’: Bravera Bank talks about supporting GABR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many local businesses support the upcoming Great American Bike Race. Bravera Bank is a major sponsor of GABR.

Bravera Bank has been involved for more than fifteen years and why they started is personal.

Besides the event aligning with their mission to give back, the cause hits close to home.

“One of our colleagues, Greg Vetter, his son Jacob has Cerebral Palsy,” said Kevin Dykema, Bismarck Regional President.

The bank’s Bismarck Regional President says through Jacob, they’ve seen how important GABR’s support is.

“We’ve just seen the impact that this event has to help these families with the equipment, with the therapy, and with the services that they need to help their children,” said Dykema.

Kevin Dykema says they have a team participating and staff are also helping behind the scenes. He says the bank will help organize and audit donations that come in.

“It’s one that’s relatively easy to be a part of and fundraise for, and the impact that it has is so significant and that’s what really drives our people in terms of wanting to be involved, wanting to help,” said Dykema.

No matter how they’re involved, everyone is looking forward to race day.

Kevin says fourteen people are on the bank’s race team.

