‘Readersville’ returns to Lewis and Clark Elementary

WILLISTON, N.D. - Lewis and Clark Elementary in Williston celebrated its 30th annual Readersville Friday.

The day-long event has become a popular tradition at the school to promote reading through fun, interactive learning sessions. This year’s theme was “food” and students could sign-up to visit some area businesses, interact with live farm animals, or learn to make homemade treats.

“There’s an ice-cream shop and we got to go to the movie theater and Cooks on Main,” said Allison Milne, 4th grader.

“Every single workshop incorporates a special book, something to do with reading, and then they do a hands-on activity. And so it’s learning in the best way,” said Renae Rike-Fee, Music Teacher.

The day is capped off with an all-teacher performance complete with costumes and a sing-along.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.