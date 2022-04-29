Advertisement

‘Readersville’ returns to Lewis and Clark Elementary

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Lewis and Clark Elementary in Williston celebrated its 30th annual Readersville Friday.

The day-long event has become a popular tradition at the school to promote reading through fun, interactive learning sessions. This year’s theme was “food” and students could sign-up to visit some area businesses, interact with live farm animals, or learn to make homemade treats.

“There’s an ice-cream shop and we got to go to the movie theater and Cooks on Main,” said Allison Milne, 4th grader.

“Every single workshop incorporates a special book, something to do with reading, and then they do a hands-on activity. And so it’s learning in the best way,” said Renae Rike-Fee, Music Teacher.

The day is capped off with an all-teacher performance complete with costumes and a sing-along.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Schweitzer
ND Highway Patrol aircraft used in high speed chase, Bismarck man arrested
Bismarck Incident
Suspect arrested for pointing what appeared to be a real gun at Bismarck Police
State prosecutors charged 24-year-old Heather Hoffman with AA-felony murder, in the shooting...
A ‘heinous slaying’: suspect in Minot fatal shooting held on $500K bond
Blizzard Wedding
Love conquers all: Minot couple gets married despite historic blizzard
Sebastian Gutierrez
Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez hopes to be first Beaver drafted in 45 years

Latest News

Utilities in Divide County making progress as extent of damage grows
Robert Knutson is opening his photo gallery for a special sale Saturday.
Bismarck photographer selling photos to raise money for Ukraine
Pediatric Transplant Week
Pediatric Transplant Week
On SepT. 7, 2020, the Ferderer family received a long-awaited call. That call was life changing...
Mandan family shares story of baby’s successful and challenging heart transplant