NDSU’s Christian Watson selected 34th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KFYR) - With the 34th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.

Watson shot up draft boards over the past several months after an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl, followed by a historic performance at the combine.

In his time at NDSU, Watson was a 3x all-conference selection, helping the Bison win national titles in three of his four seasons.

Watson caught 105 passes for 2,139 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. He becomes the 41st Bison to be drafted in program history.

