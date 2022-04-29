Nationally recognized teacher and artist to retire from United Tribes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After an incredible 49-year teaching career at United Tribes Technical College Wallace “Butch” Thunder Hawk Jr. is retiring.

Wallace Thunder Hawk Jr., or Butch to those who know him, started teaching at United Tribes Technical College nearly 50 years ago.

During his career he’s accumulated a few more titles including Director of the United Tribes Cultural Center, Chairman of the United Tribes International Powwow, presenter and consultant to the North Dakota Heritage Center and many more. He deflects credit for his accomplishments back to the college.

“So United Tribes has been like my second home and offered me the opportunity to become what I am today,” said Thunder Hawk.

As we spoke with both his co-workers and students, when describing Thunder Hawk, they all went back to one word, family.

“He treats our students like family. I think that every one of them become his surrogate children,” said Charlene Weis, the librarian at UTTC.

“He just bonds with the students so well it’s like family,” added Tahj Two Bulls a student of Thunder Hawk.

It’s clear that the feeling is mutual, what has kept him coming back every day for 49 years?

“Well as you can see, it’s my students,” said Thunder Hawk.

As for his plans for retirement, he already has a pretty good idea.

“I’m going to keep pretty doing artwork and again have time for myself just to enjoy,” said Thunder Hawk.

A lot has changed in the 49 years Thunder Hawk has been at the college, but he says his passion for teaching and sharing culture with his students is one of the most important things he has done.

Besides his many accomplishments in the classroom, he is also very active in athletics, which he called his first passion, and plans to continue to pursue that in retirement as well.

