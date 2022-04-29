Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings select Lewis Cine with first pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during...
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KFYR) - Minnesota has a lot of unanswered questions going into the 2022-2023 NFL season.

A new GM, a new coach, but the newest piece to the puzzle was added Thursday night: Lewis Cine, a safety out of Georgia.

Minnesota selected Cine 32nd overall, their first of nine picks over the next three days.

Minnesota was originally supposed to pick 12th, but a trade with the Detroit Lions dropped them to 32nd, and added an extra pick in the latter rounds.

Cine was a large part of Georgia’s National Championship season this past fall, which boasted the best defense in the country. He had 73 total tackles and one interception in his final year as a Bulldog.

