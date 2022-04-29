Max ranchers deal with aftermath of April’s severe weather

MINOT, N.D. - Hundreds of livestock producers throughout North Dakota have been severely impacted by this month’s severe storms, including ranchers like the Jacobson’s in Max. The problem is drawing the attention of some of our state leaders, who are working on ways to help.

Driving around the Jacobson’s ranch, you will see a lot of calves.

While this year’s herd looks promising after back-to-back spring blizzards, the Jacobson’s are now facing the aftermath of the storms.

“Cold wet weather, that’s tough on calves. They’re vulnerable to pneumonia and scours is a big problem in calves when you have mud and manure that they are wading around in all the time,” said Jake Jacobson, a rancher in max.

More calves are starting to fall ill.

To offset the loss, the Livestock indemnity program helps cover ranchers’ losses up to 75%, something Senator John Hoeven, R- N.D., said could be vital to generational ranchers.

“Without it, they’d be selling these animals and of course, that is their future. Here for example, you have Paul Jacobson, who is dad, and then you’ve got Jake, his son, and his wife Kacey, who are the next generation, and so they need to maintain these core herds so that they can continue to ranch and get from one generation to the next,” said Hoeven.

The next few weeks will be tough for ranchers across the region as they assess damage and make sure calves don’t become sick, but the one good thing to come from the storms is moisture.

“That’s kind of a mess, but all our other water holes are full now. We hauled a lot of water last summer and it was a mess so it will fill our stock dams and that’s pretty critical for us,” said Kacey Jacobson, a rancher in Max.

Once pastures green up, the Jacobson’s will be able to move their cattle to better land and will not have to worry about feed or water, at least for the first few weeks of summer.

Producers should contact their Farm Service Agency to learn if they qualify for the Livestock Indemnity Program or the Emergency Livestock Relief Program, which was secured in September to help producers recovering from the drought.

