Mandan family shares story of baby’s successful and challenging heart transplant

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people might not think about how often their heart beats each day, but for one Mandan family the 115,000 beats mean everything. During National Pediatric Transplant Week, Your News Leader has their story.

On Sept. 7, 2020, the Ferderer family received a long-awaited call. That call was life changing for youngest daughter Elliott.

Elliott’s faced more in the last 21 months of life than many people face in 21 years.

“Two days after we had her they told us they found other defects with her heart,” said Elliott’s mother Kris Ferderer.

The Ferderer family is from Mandan but spent more time in Minnesota at the children’s hospital than at home. Elliott was born with a rare congenital heart defect. In July 2020 Elliott made history. She successfully had a heart surgery they say no one in the world ever before performed on an infant.

“Her heart was so unstable they had to try to stabilize it just so she could try to make it to transplant,” said Kris.

The transplant came when Elliott was a few months old. And while lifesaving, the family says the moment was “bittersweet.”

“Immediately right after that I thought of the other family,” said Kris.

The surgery brought medical complications and additional adjustments for the family.

“I stayed at grandpa and grandma’s house,” said 5-year-old Leo, Elliott’s big brother.

Because of the surgery and pandemic restrictions at the hospital, big-brother Leo only met Elliott for the first time 9 months after she was born.

Today, they love playing together.

“Because I love her so much,” said Leo.

The family was able to come home full time to Mandan almost exactly one year ago.

“Her heart is strong and healthy now, it was just a different course she took,” said Elliott’s father Matt Ferderer.

With her new heart, and her family by her side, Elliott continues to live every day to its fullest.

More than 1,900 children under the age of 18 are on the national transplant waiting list, and more than 25% are under five years old, according to Donate Life America. More than 170 million people are registered organ, eye, and tissue donors, but doctors say donations declined during the pandemic.

More information on organ donation and pediatric organ donation can be found at Information about Organ, Eye, and Tissue Donation | organdonor.gov.

To follow along with Elliott’s journey visit: Elliott’s Perfect Heart | Facebook.

