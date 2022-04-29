Advertisement

Majettes basketball celebrates state championship, cuts down nets

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. -- One month after ending Bismarck Century’s win streak, the Minot High girls basketball team gathered to celebrate the state championship.

Coach Jason Schwarz handed out championship T-shirts Wednesday evening and rode the scissor lift to add “2022″ to the state championship banner.

The title is the Majettes’ second-ever and first since 1978.

“That’s crazy. When we’re all old, we’ll come here and see that, that’s amazing. It’s kind of sad that we have to leave it all behind, but we’ll have the memories,” said senior Elsie Hardy.

Each player on the team climbed up a ladder and cut down a piece of netting to take home.

Four seniors played on the team: Elsie, Mariah Evenson, Kinsey Kaylor, and Kierra Orr.

