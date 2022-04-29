Looking back at two years of COVID in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, said Wednesday the United States has shifted “out of the pandemic phase” with regards to coronavirus. Your News Leader is taking a look back at North Dakota’s fight against the virus, including the challenges we’ve overcome, and the lives we’ve lost.

Monica, in March of 2020, we experienced a monumental shift in the way we conduct our lives. From masks, to vaccines, to a return to a sense of normalcy, now, we’re taking a look back at what North Dakota has been through in the past two years.

In March of 2020, Gov. Doug Burgum hosted daily press conferences to keep the public informed on efforts to contain the virus.

“There is no limits to the amount of kindness that we can show to other people. There’s no limit to the amount of gratitude we can give to other people. There’s no limit to the amount of patience that we can provide other people and there’s certainly no amount of limit on the amount of love we can share for people that are actually suffering,” said Burgum.

Students finished the 2020 school year online, which meant graduations, proms, and important tests looked different than ever before.

“I haven’t seen my classmates for almost three months, and now we came back together to see all of their faces for the last time. I don’t know if it’s hit me yet, but it will eventually,” said Grant Anderson, 2020 graduate of Century High School.

Students went back to school and adults went back to work. A spike in cases of Fall 2020 was followed by a mask mandate from the governor, which was eventually overturned by the State Legislature.

“We are looking for balance between holding our freedoms that are important to all of us, as well as insuring that people feel safe,” said Senator Jessica Bell, a Republican representing Beulah.

Vaccines and boosters were manufactured and distributed.

“This is a total gamechanger, this is what we’ve been waiting for over 10 months. I believe once this vaccine starts rolling out, it’ll probably get us on the road to a more normal situation,” said Greg Fritz, Sanford Health Bismarck in-patient pharmacy supervisor.

The virus waned during early summer 2021, but mutations to the virus meant new variants, more devastating waves, and as of today, more than 2,300 North Dakotans have died from Covid-19. But, with more than half the state vaccinated, many in North Dakota feel we’ve reached what Fauci has termed the ‘transitional’ phase of the pandemic.

Dr. Fauci clarified he believes the U.S. is transitioning from the pandemic phase to more of an endemic phase, where “the level of infection is low enough that people are starting to learn how to live with the virus.”

