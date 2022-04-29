iMagicon returns to Minot

MINOT, N.D. – iMagicon is taking over Minot this weekend, and organizers say they hope it’ll be bigger than ever.

People are starting to fill the auditorium for games, vendors, and cosplay at the 2022 Imagicon.

“Part with some of my money to get some really cool little merchandise and also just to meet some like minded people around here, like, there’s a lot of really passionate people around here,” said Tanner Duppong, Techpriest.

After years of COVID the celebrities said they’re glad to see fans and hear about their lives.

“I haven’t been able to talk to a lot of the fans in the last couple years face to face, so it’s really nice to kind of meet everybody and say hello and see what the people of Minot are coming out with,” said Avaah Blackwell, actress.

“Yeah, and not feel quite so nervous about being in public. The last couple of conventions everyone is wearing masks, and it’s been so stressful. I think it’ll be wonderful to be more relaxed about the whole thing,” and said Janet Kidder, actress.

Most of the guests this year work on the show Star Trek: Discovery.

“I’m so glad that the convention scene is open and up and running again. Cause I missed hugging on people, I missed hugging on people that call themselves fans of mine. It’s so humbling,” said Doug Jones, actor.

And new this year is the Imagicaper, a riddle and clue hunt across the con to solve a different puzzle each day.

Events continue here through the weekend. 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday. Find more information on the iMagicon website.

