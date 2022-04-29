Gov. Burgum proclaims ‘World Wish Day’ in North Dakota, honors Make-A-Wish Foundation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford have declared Friday, April 29, “World Wish Day” in North Dakota.

It is fitting as 42 years ago today, the first “wish” was granted to a 7-year-old boy who wanted to be a police officer for a day. World Wish Day will establish a day to inspire people in their local communities to help children with critical illnesses. Illnesses that often make a childhood less childlike.

“The power of a wish really is that, when you are a child with critical illness your life gets defined by that illness and a wish lets you think outside of that a wish lets you live outside of that and so that helps propel them forward with hope and joy,” said Make-A-Wish ND Regional Director Amanda Godfread.

Make-A-Wish has granted more than 1,000 wishes to North Dakota boys and girls. Research has shown that wishes can improve a child’s quality of life and produce better health outcomes.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.