Bison calf born at Roosevelt Park Zoo

MINOT, N.D. – On the same day the Roosevelt Park Zoo revealed the names of its trio of Amur tiger cubs, they also announced another addition to their family.

A bison calf was born at the zoo!

Zoo Director Jeff Bullock said they weren’t sure when the baby was going to come along, and low and behold, zookeepers found the baby Thursday morning.

“We had one born early last year, and the other was born late in the fall, so when the keeper went to check on the animals [Thursday] morning in that area, surprised by having a baby bison out there. So far, things are looking good. It’s nursing already, up and walking around,” said Bullock.

They don’t know the gender of the calf yet—right now they’re “hands-off,” letting the calf move around by itself and be nursed by the mom.

