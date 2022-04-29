Bismarck photographer selling photos to raise money for Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A picture might be worth a thousand words, but one Bismarck photographer hopes his photos might be worth some cold hard cash for a good cause.

Robert Knutson is opening his photo gallery for a special sale Saturday.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the photos sold will go to help children in Ukraine.

Robert Knutson has an eye for photography. He has traveled the world, camera in hand, and filled his studio with stunning photographs. From photos taken on the other side of the world, to those taken right here at home, each picture tells a story. Now, he hopes they might tell a new story – one of help and hope for children in Ukraine.

“I’m just appalled by what can happen. And we’ve been blessed here in the U.S. and so if I can help I certainly will,” Knutson said.

Knutson will open his photo gallery for a one-day sale. He will donate all proceeds from the sales of these photos to help children in Ukraine.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Victor Goncharov.

Goncharov can’t believe Kuntson’s generosity. Goncharov lives in Bismarck now but grew up in Ukraine.

“My mom is still there. My friends and classmates are on the front line of the war,” he said. “It’s terrifying. It’s painful. It’s hurtful. And I’m doing my best to support my family and my friends down there.”

He is encouraged by people like Robert Knutson, who, one snapshot at a time, is using his gift to help others.

You can purchase a photo at Robert’s photo gallery Saturday from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. His gallery is at 7300 Yukon Drive, Suite 2 in north Bismarck.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.