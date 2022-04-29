After storm, some are asking: why aren’t all powerlines below ground?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With some communities hardest hit by the storm are still without power, the question remains, why are some power lines above ground, the most vulnerable to the conditions, and others buried underground?

We asked representatives from Capital Electric Cooperative and Cass Country Electric Cooperative.

The answer, like many things, revolves around many factors, including cost.

“Well, I guess like a lot of things, there’s a trade-off between cost and reliability, for infrastructure improvements, capacity, different factors, but cost is generally the trade-off of whatever extreme you want to go,” said Greg Owens, The Manager of Engineering Services with Capital Electric.

“It’s more expensive up here in our region. Some of that equipment gets buried by snow and that can be susceptible to being hit by snowfall by s cars, anything that that’s not visible,” said Julie Bullinger, VP of Engineering Operations at Cass County Electric.

Both Cass county Electric Cooperative and Capital Cooperative say about 50 percent of their lines are currently above ground and 50 percent below ground.

Both companies say, it would be impossible to have all lines in the state below ground.

“With challenges like along the river, there are some areas that are rockier than others and that harder for our machines to cut through the lines, so sometimes overhead is the solution there,” said Owens.

“We tend to see more of a move to underground at our utility, but there are some areas like I talked about, you know, depending on the terrain that we will continue putting in, in overhead,” said Bullinger.

Both companies say typically underground lines work better in urban areas of the state and the underground lines in my rural areas.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.