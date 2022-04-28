Advertisement

Water cleared for consumption in Max

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAX, N.D. – Residents in Max have been cleared to consume the town’s drinking water, according to the city’s maintenance supervisor.

Don Krebsbach said Thursday he received notice from the North Dakota Department of Health that all test results sent to the state lab came back negative.

The town had been advised to avoid consuming the water until the results came back, after last weekend’s power outages caused a loss in pressure and drained the town’s water tower.

The tower has since been refilled.

