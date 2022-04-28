Advertisement

Suspect arrested for pointing what appeared to be a real gun at Bismarck Police

Bismarck Incident
Bismarck Incident(kfyr)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Forty-two-year-old Joseph Williams of Bismarck is in custody after pointing what appeared to be a handgun at a Bismarck police officer driving on Rosser Avenue.

Police said they followed Williams to a home on the 2100 block of East Rosser Avenue.

Police called several people out of a home to investigate, and later found out the gun was fake. Williams is charged with terrorizing, a class C felony.

