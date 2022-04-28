Search continues in New Town area for Charles Bearstail

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Search and Rescue operations continue on the Fort Berthold reservation Thursday for a man missing since Sunday.

Bearstail, 64, is described as 5′10″, and slender with silver hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say his cell phone is turned off, and his Chevy Silverado was found at the Four Bears Park Point Tuesday morning.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday incident commanders released a statement saying they are searching by land, air, and water. They brought in a diving team to check the lake. They do not want people searching by themselves.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement at 701-627-3617.

