ND Highway Patrol aircraft used in high speed chase, Bismarck man arrested

Brandon Schweitzer
Brandon Schweitzer
By Erika Craven
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement utilized the North Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft Tuesday to track a Bismarck man who fled from police.

Bismarck police say during a traffic stop, 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer fled from officers at high speed down N 19th Street. Officers did not pursue on the ground.

Instead, the North Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft that was participating in a special operation with Bismarck police was able to track the vehicle as it fled at more than 100 miles per hour east on I94.

Troopers attempted another traffic stop, but say Schweitzer fled west on I94 taking the shoulder and going around other cars. The aircraft then tracked him to a Bismarck home where law enforcement arrested him.

Schweitzer is charged with fleeing and driving with a suspended license in Burleigh County.

He also faces charges in Morton County for fleeing from police a week earlier.

Schweitzer is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Troopers say vehicle pursuits are on the rise. They say NDHP has increased patrols from the sky to keep the public and officers safe in these situations.

