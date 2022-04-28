Morse Code of Weather: how small changes in temperatures resulted in different precipitation types with last weekend’s storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last weekend’s storm brought it all to North Dakota with tornado warnings in parts of the east and an expansive blizzard warning in the west. But one component of the storm that might have caused the most damage was freezing rain. This froze on contact with trees, power lines and power poles, and strong winds in excess of 50 mph were therefore able to snap these wooden poles and tree limbs, bringing down the power lines which resulted in thousands left in the dark.

Freezing rain coating the landscape in Saint Anthony (KFYR)

But what atmospheric conditions are necessary for freezing rain to form and what makes those conditions different than what is needed for snow, rain or sleet to fall?

As shown below, freezing rain develops when snow from the clouds melts into rain when is passes through a thick, warm layer of air above our heads. This warm layer of air (above 32°) almost reaches down to the ground — if it did, the precipitation type would be just plain rain — but instead, there’s a shallow layer of cold air (below 32°) that allows the rain to freeze on contact with any surface creating an icy mess.

This is different than sleet, as sleet requires a shallower layer of warm air aloft, which still has time to melt the snow into rain. But then a much thicker layer of cold air near the surface allows for this rain to refreeze into hard ice pellets (otherwise known as sleet) before reaching the ground. Sleet in many ways can be better than freezing rain since it doesn’t ice everything over, but it certainly creates it’s own problems with ice pellets scattered across the landscape.

Atmospheric temperature profiles necessary for four main precipitation types (KFYR)

As shown above, snow reaches the ground when the entire atmospheric column of air is below freezing. However, there’s a special case where snow can reach the ground when temperatures are *slightly* above freezing. We even saw this with last weekend’s storm, as snow was being observed in several cities with surface temperatures between 33° and 36°. This is possible through a process called evaporative cooling.

This works when there’s a shallow layer of warm air (above 32°) near the surface that has a relative humidity (RH) below 100% — this means that the air is not fully saturated.

Evaporative cooling explained (KFYR)

Evaporative cooling explainer part 2 (KFYR)

As snowflakes fall into a shallow layer of air near the surface that’s warmer and above freezing, the snowflakes start to melt a little bit around the edges. Additionally, these melted water droplets begin to evaporate in this layer of warmer air since the air is not fully saturated yet (it can hold more water vapor because the relative humidity is not yet at 100%).

Evaporative cooling explainer part 3 (KFYR)

Both the melting and evaporation processes require thermal energy (also called heat energy) to occur. This heat energy is taken from the snowflake’s surroundings in order to melt the snowflake a little bit and then evaporate that water into water vapor. Therefore, the warm air around the snowflakes is cooled as the snowflakes fall down through this layer of the atmosphere closest to the ground (this is why it’s called evaporative cooling).

The cooling of the air thanks to evaporative cooling slows down the melting of the snowflakes and allows them to reach the ground even when the temperature of this shallow layer of warm air is above 32°.

Evaporative cooling explainer part 4 (KFYR)

However, it’s important that the layer of warm air is not too thick. If the layer of air near the ground that’s above 32° is around 1,200 feet thick or thicker, most of the snow will melt into rain before it can reach the ground. If this layer of warm air is less than 1,000 feet thick then the snowflakes have better than 50/50 odds of reaching the ground. And if the layer of air that’s above 32° is 300 feet thick or less, the snow will likely reach the ground, even though the temperature on your thermometer at ground level will say that it’s above freezing. It’s all possible thanks to the process of evaporative cooling.

Chance of snow for various depths of the greater than 32 degree layer (KFYR)

Small temperature differences are also shown to be critical when looking at the snowy landscape from space. Satellite imagery the day after the storm shows the stripe of snow that the blizzard left behind across eastern Montana and the western part of the Dakotas. But take a close look at how the snow did not accumulate as much in the river valleys (particularly around the Yellowstone River through Glendive and Fallon, Montana) as the snow did in the higher elevations surrounding the valleys. The valleys remained a bit too warm and most of the snowflakes melted by the time they reached the ground. Conversely, the higher elevations largely remained below freezing allowing the snow to make it down to the ground and accumulate. (Or they were just above 32° at the surface and evaporative cooling aided in the snowflakes making it down to the ground and accumulating.)

Satellite imagery showing the snow that the weekend storm left behind (NASA/NOAA)

Snow did not accumulate as much in the valley around the Yellowstone River, as shown in this satellite image (NASA/NOAA)

Satellite imagery showing snow was able to accumulate in the higher elevations of eastern Montana, while the lower elevations missed out (NASA/NOAA)

