Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez hopes to be first Beaver drafted in 45 years

MINOT, N.D. - The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, and one Minot State football player is hoping to be the first Beaver drafted in more than 40 years.

Sebastian Gutierrez played wide receiver at Pasco High School in Washington. He was recruited to MSU as a tight end, but transitioned to left tackle after two seasons.

While offensive linemen need to be physically flexible, Gutierrez has stretched three positions.

“I’m going to be one of the hardest workers on your team. I’m going to do whatever is asked of me. I’m going to do anything that the team needs. You can see my history speaks for itself, I played three different positions, I switched to o-line, I’m willing to do anything for the better of the team,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez has been training twice a day at Athletic Empire in Minot’s North Hill to prepare for the draft.

It can be difficult for players to get recognition coming out of a Division II school. Gutierrez said he’s prepared for any scenario.

“I really don’t feel anxious. I feel confident, I feel proud. I feel ready, I’ve prepared for it... I love Minot, they gave me an opportunity. They pretty much have done everything for me, so I would love to bring some notoriety and some honor to Minot,” said Gutierrez.

The MSU Beaver Boosters are hosting the football team for a draft party on Saturday, when Gutierrez says he hopes to be drafted.

