Minot community teams up to clear snow off Duane Carlson Stadium

MINOT, N.D. – Duane Carlson Stadium is covered in snow.

“No place I’d rather be on a Wednesday afternoon,” said Minot State offensive lineman Troy Kowal.

And somebody needs to clear it.

“This is our practice,” said Minot senior Emily Thiele.

There’s a method to what some may call ‘madness.’

“The strategy is to get it into big piles, and then we have sleds, tarps and a gator going around,” said Kowal.

Players from Minot State football, Minot High soccer, the track and field team, and even some members of the community worked to clear the field.

The Minot soccer team plans to play Williston on the turf Friday.

“We know how to play on the field as a team, so we’re going to clear it off as a team.. ‘Oh!!! That was good!!!” said Thiele.

And Minot State needs the space for its spring game on Saturday.

“For us older guys, being our last one, it’s going to be one we’re not going to forget,” said Kowal.

A community united...

“This is something we’ll tell our kids, we cleared an entire turf… with the help of others,” said Morgan Perrin, Minot High senior.

…just to see the field again.

