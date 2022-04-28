Advertisement

Minot community teams up to clear snow off Duane Carlson Stadium

Clearing snow off the field at Duane Carlson Stadium
Clearing snow off the field at Duane Carlson Stadium(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Duane Carlson Stadium is covered in snow.

“No place I’d rather be on a Wednesday afternoon,” said Minot State offensive lineman Troy Kowal.

And somebody needs to clear it.

“This is our practice,” said Minot senior Emily Thiele.

There’s a method to what some may call ‘madness.’

“The strategy is to get it into big piles, and then we have sleds, tarps and a gator going around,” said Kowal.

Players from Minot State football, Minot High soccer, the track and field team, and even some members of the community worked to clear the field.

The Minot soccer team plans to play Williston on the turf Friday.

“We know how to play on the field as a team, so we’re going to clear it off as a team.. ‘Oh!!! That was good!!!” said Thiele.

And Minot State needs the space for its spring game on Saturday.

“For us older guys, being our last one, it’s going to be one we’re not going to forget,” said Kowal.

A community united...

“This is something we’ll tell our kids, we cleared an entire turf… with the help of others,” said Morgan Perrin, Minot High senior.

…just to see the field again.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Hoffman arrest
BREAKING: Minot Police make arrest in Friday fatal shooting
generic graphic
Arrest made in Sidney homicide investigation
Man pleads not guilty to rape of 14-year-old in Bismarck parks
State prosecutors charged 24-year-old Heather Hoffman with AA-felony murder, in the shooting...
A ‘heinous slaying’: suspect in Minot fatal shooting held on $500K bond
Blue 42 employee
Local restaurant helps servers recover lost wages because of storm days

Latest News

Clearing snow during the blizzard on Minot Air Force Base
MAFB Security Forces pushing through the storm
ND oil industry wants end to price-based tax triggers
bond set
A ‘heinous slaying’: suspect in Minot fatal shooting held on $500K bond
hotel free rooms
Hotel in Williston offers free rooms to those displaced from power outages