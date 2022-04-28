MAFB Security Forces pushing through the storm

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. - Minot Air Force Base has to continue emergency services through a blizzard as well, even when the roads are blocked and everything is shut down.

A big term for the base is “continuity of service.” That means that even through trials and tribulations, like our recent storms, security forces are still finding ways to get out and accomplish their mission.

“We work hand in hand obviously with CE and the snowplows... to kind of clear a path for us as we got there and responded and kind of did what we needed to do with fire and medical and stuff like that,” said Master Sgt. Jonathan Calo, Security Forces flight chief.

They prioritize the same emergency services in base housing that any other community would during a storm.

“When the snowstorm started happening we were more on the streets making sure the main roads were cleared, and then near the end when it started dying down just trying to get the security forces building open. The main priority ones like the first responders,” said Senior Airman Jonathan Burtick, “Dirt Boys.”

Security forces had a variety of calls come in during the April 12-14 blizzard.

”None of it stopped even though we had 20-25 inches at that point when we were responding to a lady that was going through labor, or somebody that cut their hand,” said Calo.

While out on one call some service members faced problems of their own.

”One of our vehicles that were responding got stuck and we had to then walk through five feet of snow to get to the house, still none of it stopped,” said Calo.

They also used the plows to get food out to troops posted around the base, taking four hours to go a half-mile at one point.

Senior Airman Burtick, that we spoke to for this story is going to be restationed to Germany in the next week. He says these storms have been a good final hoorah with the men and women he works with and we wish him good luck overseas.

