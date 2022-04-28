Love conquers all: Minot couple gets married despite historic blizzard

MINOT, N.D.- This month’s major storms have most likely put a few dents in your plans, but for one Minot couple, a blizzard, no matter what size, was not going to stop them from their big day.

These photos show one of the happiest days of Darby and Mitchell Maxon’s lives, while everything looked picture perfect, behind the scenes their wedding day was a bit more hectic than expected.

The Maxon’s got married during the now-infamous spring blizzard two weeks ago.

“One minute the wedding was on, the next minute it was canceled, the next minute it was on, it was just the back and fourth of not knowing what we were going to be doing,” said Darby Maxon, the bride.

The couple waited more than a year to get married and did not want to wait another day.

Because the blizzard closed down the city for several days, the day before and the morning of their wedding was an all-hands-on-deck situation.

“My dad brought in his tractor with a snow blower attachment and he came in and cleared the side walks for us and helped Todd our contractor clear the remaining snow he couldn’t get,” said Taylor Klatt, Event Coordinator at the Regency.

Family and friends helped decorate the ceremony area, vendors helped do what they could to get food and the venue ready.

“Saturday was just really crazy and it was just like small details didn’t really matter to us anymore. We just wanted to get married,” said Darby.

Despite the feet of snow and blowing wind, the Maxon’s got married.

“I feel like it put in a lot of confidence and strength that this is the thing that we wanted for a very long time and we knew that this was not going to stop us either. Storm or not,” said Mitchell Maxon, the groom.

The happiest and possibly most stressful day of their lives captured.

“These photos definitely are some of my favorite that I have taken most recently as far a wedding. Even with all the snow, we still were able to go get some really great photos and I think are also a little more special just knowing we had to overcome those obstacles,” said Lindsey Bini, the couple’s wedding photographer.

Looking back now, the couple said they wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

“With the amount of stuff happening, this is not going to be something to not remember, that’s for sure and that is just going to make the moment even better because how could you not forget this?” said Mitchell.

“Yeah, pretty much!” said Darby.

A real story of love overcoming any obstacle, even spring blizzards in North Dakota.

