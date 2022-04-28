Judge denies bond reduction for Bismarck woman accused of child neglect for infant death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge denied a bond reduction request by a Bismarck woman who faces a felony child neglect charge after an infant in her care died.

Bismarck police said 26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk was the sole adult at the scene where a three-week-old died in February.

Court documents report that Black Elk had been intoxicated and in an altercation with the baby’s father who left the home a few hours before police arrived. She said she swaddled the baby and went to sleep but when she awoke, the baby was dead.

Black Elk pleaded not guilty, and a judge set her bond at $25,000.

Wednesday, she asked the court for a bond reduction. Her attorney stated she’s seeking professional help for her mental health.

Judge Daniel Borgen denied her request for a reduced bond. Black Elk remains in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

