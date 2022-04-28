Impact of Screen Time on Toddlers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There appears to be a relationship between how much time toddlers spend in front of the TV and how much junk food and drink they consume.

A study presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies annual meeting shows that when toddlers watch more than that, their consumption of sugary drinks, junk and fast food goes up, while the amount of fruit and vegetables they eat goes down. This is particularly true if they watch TV during mealtimes.

Statistics show the amount of time kids in general spend in front of screens has gone up since the start of the pandemic.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children under two should watch less than an hour of TV daily.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.