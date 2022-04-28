Advertisement

How schools in northwest ND are making up lost time due to the blizzard

By Hilary Lane
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some school districts affected by the blizzard and power outages will have to make up for lost time, while others won’t.

For instance, Divide County schools are still closed.

Powers Lake will extend the school day by thirty minutes from May second thru the eleventh to make up for lost classroom time.

Burke County schools will not have to make up days because they had extra hours built into the school year.

Kenmare did distance learning on Monday, so no make-up day is needed.

