How drone companies are assisting utilities in restoring power

TIOGA, N.D. (KUMV) - Thursday marks the fifth day of waiting for some who are eagerly looking forward to the return of power to homes and businesses.

Crews are still hard at work, but the extent of the damage may be worse than anyone imagined. That’s why one of North Dakota’s newest industries is helping power companies plan ahead. Michael Anthony explains.

Drones have many applications that are being tested in western North Dakota such as package delivery. This week, they’re being used to help assess the damage from the recent winter blizzard and help companies prioritize resources.

ISight Drone Services and the Northern Plains UAS Test Site are flying drones over Williams County with special approval by the FAA, taking photos and videos of destroyed infrastructure. They’re using the Vantis network to fly beyond their visual line of sight, which allows them to get to hard-to-reach places.

“Because of the rules that are getting unlocked by the Vantis network and beyond visual line of sight, we’re able to help exponentially faster by getting drone coverage while stationed in one position rather than following the drone all the time,” said Joey Schmit, president of ISight Drone Services.

The data collected by the drone operators are then sent to mappers at Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative. Every pole gets photographed from the air, giving construction coordinators an idea of what needs to be replaced.

“It’s speeding it up a lot, and it’s also taking one of our line crew so they can focus on rebuilding the system instead of assessing damage, so it’s extra hands-on deck too. It’s a big help,” said Alex Vournas, Chief Operating Officer with Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative.

Just as it has been difficult to replace poles due to the conditions, flying is no walk in the park. These drones are cruising in suboptimal conditions, such as 40 mile per hour winds doing what they can to help get the power on for people faster.

“We came out here, knowing that the conditions were going to be rough. We knew that we had to get the information very quick to the decision makers, so we brought out the A-Team and we’re working sunup to sundown to try to get the information into the hands of those people as fast as we can,” said Schmit.

The crews will be covering more than 400 miles of transmission lines, responsible of recording every pole. Through their work, Vournas said they expect to have a master plan and timeline for power restoration released to the public around Saturday.

These drones will also help livestock producers assess fence lines, do cattle counts, and provide images of ranches.

