DA: Couple guilty of using fake vaccine cards to enter sporting event

Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium...
Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium during an NFL game.(zimmytws's Images via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York report a couple has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges after they used false vaccine cards to attend a sporting event earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Michael Naab, 34, and Amber Naab, 37, were also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and to pay a $125 fine plus a $125 surcharge, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

A case was brought against the couple after officials said they presented falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards to attend a Buffalo Bills game knowingly in violation of the vaccination policy at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15.

As part of the plea, the two are prohibited from attending any Bills games at the current stadium or purchasing season tickets in their names.

The district attorney commended the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Erie County Department of Health, New York State Department of Health and the Buffalo Bills for their work in the investigation.

