Claire Ness named deputy attorney general

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley has named a new deputy attorney general.

Wrigley has selected Claire Ness to fill the position. She begins her new role on May 9.

A Minot native, Ness currently serves as a senior counsel and code reviser at the North Dakota Legislative Council, a position she’s held since 2016.

She previously worked as an assistant attorney general at the Attorney General’s office.

Ness assumes the role previously held by Troy Seibel, who resigned from the position last month.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.