Blizzards can be difficult: especially if you’re experiencing homelessness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extreme weather is dangerous for everybody, but people experiencing homelessness are especially vulnerable.

The Missouri Slope Area United Way is the only homeless shelter serving men, women, and families in the Bismarck area. Each year, they serve about 940 individuals. But during the storms the past few weeks, especially during the blizzard that began on April 12th, the United Way provided a safe place for people to be when they couldn’t be outside.

“We were packed, yes, but even those that broke our rules, we were very lenient with because we know that you can literally die in sub-zero weather. How are you going to eat? Everything is closed, services are closed. So, if you’re in a crisis, it just makes it exponentially more difficult,” said Jena Gullo, executive director of the MSA United Way.

The MSA United Way housed more than 52 people, practically 24 hours a day, for nearly a week until the snowing stopped. Jena Gullo says one of the shelter’s biggest challenges was keeping people entertained and busy inside all that time.

