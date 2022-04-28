Bismarck man accused of Snapchatting child sexual abuse materials pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who prosecutors say used Snapchat to upload child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) has entered a not guilty plea.

Bismarck police say a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to the IP address of 19-year-old Cody Yoder.

Prosecutors say Yoder received and possessed explicit videos and pictures of prepubescent children being sexually abused by adults. The affidavit reports that Yoder initially told police he had taken some of the videos and pictures to “trade” over Snapchat.

Tuesday, he waived a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to charges of promoting obscene sexual performance by a minor and possession of materials prohibited.

Yoder is set to face a jury in August.

