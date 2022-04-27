Water advisory for Max

MAX, N.D. – The city of Max is advising its residents to not consume water, after the recent power outage caused the town’s water tower to be drained.

The city’s maintenance supervisor said when the power was knocked out, the pump that continuously fills the tower stopped working, and was drained by Sunday night.

The city was able to get a generator to pump water to the tower Monday night, but they are flushing the town’s hydrants until they run clear, due to the lack of pressure.

They will also be taking several water samples to First District Health Unit for testing, and hope to get the all-clear by Thursday.

“I’m telling people, use the water for flushing toilets. Do not use it for cooking. Don’t drink it. Just being cautious. We don’t think there’s anything wrong with it, but we’re just erring on the side of caution,” said Don Krebsbach, Max maintenance supervisor.

Krebsbach said the city got two pallets of water bottles from an area distributor, and those who need them can contact him or the main city line at 701-679-2770.

A notice on the Max Public Schools website said that bottled water will be provided to each classroom for drinking and washing hands.

Max has a population of roughly 340 people.

You can find the full city of Max advisory here.

